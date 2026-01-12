403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bahrain King meets Jordan’s foreign minister to enhance bilateral ties
(MENAFN) Bahrain’s King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa received Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Sunday, in the presence of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. Safadi delivered King Abdullah’s greetings and best wishes for Bahrain’s continued prosperity and deeper bilateral cooperation.
King Hamad praised the historic and enduring ties between the two kingdoms, describing them as strong and steadily advancing through shared commitment to common goals. He also sent his regards to King Abdullah, highlighting the importance of ongoing dialogue and coordination in light of regional challenges.
The Bahraini monarch commended King Abdullah’s role in reinforcing Arab unity and promoting peace, security, and stability across the region. Safadi, in turn, expressed Jordan’s appreciation for King Hamad’s leadership in strengthening bilateral relations and supporting Arab causes. He emphasized that the Jordan–Bahrain partnership continues to expand across multiple sectors, serving the interests of both nations.
Following the royal meeting, Safadi held extended talks with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani. The discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in political, economic, and developmental fields, as well as elevating ties to broader levels. Both ministers stressed the importance of coordination in international forums, particularly during Bahrain’s current non permanent membership in the UN Security Council. Safadi congratulated Zayani on the achievement, noting Bahrain’s role in advancing Arab causes and regional stability.
Talks also addressed regional and international developments, with emphasis on achieving peace and a just settlement in the Middle East. The ministers called for full implementation of the Gaza ceasefire and a swift transition to the second phase of the U.S. brokered plan, underscoring the urgent need for humanitarian aid.
King Hamad praised the historic and enduring ties between the two kingdoms, describing them as strong and steadily advancing through shared commitment to common goals. He also sent his regards to King Abdullah, highlighting the importance of ongoing dialogue and coordination in light of regional challenges.
The Bahraini monarch commended King Abdullah’s role in reinforcing Arab unity and promoting peace, security, and stability across the region. Safadi, in turn, expressed Jordan’s appreciation for King Hamad’s leadership in strengthening bilateral relations and supporting Arab causes. He emphasized that the Jordan–Bahrain partnership continues to expand across multiple sectors, serving the interests of both nations.
Following the royal meeting, Safadi held extended talks with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani. The discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in political, economic, and developmental fields, as well as elevating ties to broader levels. Both ministers stressed the importance of coordination in international forums, particularly during Bahrain’s current non permanent membership in the UN Security Council. Safadi congratulated Zayani on the achievement, noting Bahrain’s role in advancing Arab causes and regional stability.
Talks also addressed regional and international developments, with emphasis on achieving peace and a just settlement in the Middle East. The ministers called for full implementation of the Gaza ceasefire and a swift transition to the second phase of the U.S. brokered plan, underscoring the urgent need for humanitarian aid.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment