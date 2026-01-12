403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Palestinians Protest in Gaza Over Worsening Crisis
(MENAFN) Palestinians in the Gaza Strip organized a demonstration on Sunday as humanitarian and environmental conditions continued to collapse to catastrophic levels after Israel’s two-year-long campaign in the coastal enclave.
At a refugee camp in Gaza City, protesters carried signs reading, “Enough with injustice and neglect,” “An epidemic is threatening us,” and “Trash is everywhere.”
Participants urged the United Nations to uphold its responsibilities and stand with Gaza’s population as the humanitarian emergency intensifies.
Eylin, a young Palestinian girl displaced by Israeli strikes, told a correspondent: “We live in tents that offer no protection from heat or cold.” She added, “Children and people are dying because of disease, rodents, and extreme cold. We want to rebuild our lives and we need homes that will protect us.”
Said Akluk, an official with Gaza’s Health Ministry, explained that the territory lacks adequate waste management systems. He noted that ongoing attacks have prevented garbage from being transported to landfills outside residential areas under sanitary conditions.
Akluk further stressed that tents fail to meet even basic hygiene standards, fueling the spread of infectious diseases. He added that rodents and insects have multiplied because Israel has blocked the entry of pest control supplies.
At a refugee camp in Gaza City, protesters carried signs reading, “Enough with injustice and neglect,” “An epidemic is threatening us,” and “Trash is everywhere.”
Participants urged the United Nations to uphold its responsibilities and stand with Gaza’s population as the humanitarian emergency intensifies.
Eylin, a young Palestinian girl displaced by Israeli strikes, told a correspondent: “We live in tents that offer no protection from heat or cold.” She added, “Children and people are dying because of disease, rodents, and extreme cold. We want to rebuild our lives and we need homes that will protect us.”
Said Akluk, an official with Gaza’s Health Ministry, explained that the territory lacks adequate waste management systems. He noted that ongoing attacks have prevented garbage from being transported to landfills outside residential areas under sanitary conditions.
Akluk further stressed that tents fail to meet even basic hygiene standards, fueling the spread of infectious diseases. He added that rodents and insects have multiplied because Israel has blocked the entry of pest control supplies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment