Iranian President Accuses US, Israel of Fueling Domestic Unrest
(MENAFN) Iran’s head of state, Masoud Pezeshkian, declared in a televised appearance on Sunday that the United States and Israel are interfering in the disturbances shaking the nation.
He alleged that Washington and West Jerusalem are encouraging “foreign terrorists” who have infiltrated the demonstrators.
The sanctioned republic has witnessed deadly disorder since late last month, triggered by runaway inflation and a deepening financial crisis. The administration is striving to respond to citizens’ demands “any way possible,” Pezeshkian explained to a national broadcaster.
According to him, the ongoing “chaos” is being intensified by “rioters and terrorists,” rather than ordinary Iranians voicing genuine complaints. He further stated, “The enemy… is training terrorists inside the country and abroad, bringing terrorists into the country… They set fire to mosques, bazaars, and guilds,” accusing them of committing violent acts.
Pezeshkian reiterated that the US and Israel are inciting the demonstrators, urging Iranians to ensure that young people do not become entangled with “rioters and terrorists.”
Confrontations between protesters and security forces have resulted in numerous fatalities among Iranian personnel and civilian onlookers, a broadcaster reported on Sunday. Several mosques, health facilities, and other structures have allegedly been set ablaze throughout the nation.
