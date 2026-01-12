Moci Announces Recall Of Jeep Wrangler And Gladiator Models

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) in cooperation with United Cars Almana, Qatar's Jeep dealership, has announced the recall of Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator 2018- 2021 models.

The recall is due to the possibility that the check engine light or malfunction indicator light (CEL/MIL) on the instrument panel cluster may not function, which could result in the driver not being alerted to the presence of engine emissions.

The MoCI said the recall campaign comes within the framework of its ongoing efforts to protect consumers and ensure that car dealers follow up on vehicle defects and repairs.

The Ministry said that it will coordinate with the dealer to follow up on the maintenance and repair works and will communicate with customers to ensure that the necessary repairs are carried out.

The MoCI urges consumers to remain informed through its official channels.