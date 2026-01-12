Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Mentions Rubio Could Lead Cuba

2026-01-12 03:48:22
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has hinted that his secretary of state, Marco Rubio, could become the next leader of Cuba.

On Sunday, Trump reshared an image from X that jokingly suggested the top US diplomat would be installed as president of the Caribbean nation. “Sounds good to me!” Trump replied on Truth Social.

In a subsequent post, Trump accused Cuba of relying on Venezuelan oil revenues. He noted that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro had been abducted by US special forces during a raid in Caracas last week, following months of US pressure.

During the operation, several Cubans serving in Maduro’s personal security detail were killed.

Trump confirmed in his Truth Social message that “most of those Cubans are DEAD” and declared that the US would now “protect” Venezuela. He urged Havana to “make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE.”

Hours later, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel condemned Washington’s perceived moral superiority, accusing the US of “attacking” Cuba for 66 years.

