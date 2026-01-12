403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Mentions Rubio Could Lead Cuba
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has hinted that his secretary of state, Marco Rubio, could become the next leader of Cuba.
On Sunday, Trump reshared an image from X that jokingly suggested the top US diplomat would be installed as president of the Caribbean nation. “Sounds good to me!” Trump replied on Truth Social.
In a subsequent post, Trump accused Cuba of relying on Venezuelan oil revenues. He noted that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro had been abducted by US special forces during a raid in Caracas last week, following months of US pressure.
During the operation, several Cubans serving in Maduro’s personal security detail were killed.
Trump confirmed in his Truth Social message that “most of those Cubans are DEAD” and declared that the US would now “protect” Venezuela. He urged Havana to “make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE.”
Hours later, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel condemned Washington’s perceived moral superiority, accusing the US of “attacking” Cuba for 66 years.
On Sunday, Trump reshared an image from X that jokingly suggested the top US diplomat would be installed as president of the Caribbean nation. “Sounds good to me!” Trump replied on Truth Social.
In a subsequent post, Trump accused Cuba of relying on Venezuelan oil revenues. He noted that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro had been abducted by US special forces during a raid in Caracas last week, following months of US pressure.
During the operation, several Cubans serving in Maduro’s personal security detail were killed.
Trump confirmed in his Truth Social message that “most of those Cubans are DEAD” and declared that the US would now “protect” Venezuela. He urged Havana to “make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE.”
Hours later, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel condemned Washington’s perceived moral superiority, accusing the US of “attacking” Cuba for 66 years.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment