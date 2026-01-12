403
US senator threatens intervention in Iran, vows support for protesters
(MENAFN) U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, a close ally of President Donald Trump, has warned that Washington may intervene in Iran’s domestic turmoil, telling demonstrators that assistance is on the way. The country has been engulfed in nationwide protests since late December, which have escalated into violent clashes with security forces.
His comments follow a U.S. operation in Venezuela last week that resulted in the capture of President Nicolas Maduro, an event analysts say could destabilize multiple regions.
On Saturday, Graham posted on X, “Help is on the way,” echoing Trump’s recent statements.
Hours earlier, Trump had suggested on Truth Social that the United States was prepared to act in support of Iranians seeking “freedom.”
Graham elaborated, writing, “When President Trump says Make Iran Great Again, it means the protestors in Iran must prevail over the ayatollah. That is the clearest signal yet that he, President Trump, understands Iran will never be great with the ayatollah and his henchmen in charge.”
The senator also shared a photo of himself with Trump aboard Air Force One, both posing with a “Make Iran Great Again” hat. Trump first introduced the slogan in June during Israel’s 12 day air campaign against Iran, at which time he remarked that if Tehran could not “make Iran great again,” then “regime change” should be considered.
