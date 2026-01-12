403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Palestinians in Gaza Rally as Conditions Reach Breaking Point
(MENAFN) Residents of the Gaza Strip mobilized Sunday in urgent demonstrations as living conditions plunge to what observers describe as catastrophic depths amid Israel's ongoing two-year military campaign in the Mediterranean territory.
At a Gaza City refugee settlement, crowds assembled with placards demanding action. Signs displayed messages including "Enough with injustice and neglect," "An epidemic is threatening us," and "Trash is everywhere."
The demonstrators urged the United Nations to meet its obligations and provide support as the humanitarian emergency intensifies across the enclave.
Displaced Children Describe Dire Shelter Conditions
Eylin, a Palestinian minor forced from her home by Israeli military operations, described the situation to a journalist: "We live in tents that offer no protection from heat or cold."
The young resident continued, "Children and people are dying because of disease, rodents, and extreme cold. We want to rebuild our lives and we need homes that will protect us."
Health Officials Report Sanitation System Collapse
Said Akluk, representing Gaza's Health Ministry, confirmed the territory's waste management infrastructure has ceased operations.
Continuing bombardments have eliminated the possibility of transferring refuse to disposal sites located away from populated zones under sanitary protocols, according to the official.
Akluk emphasized that temporary shelters fail to satisfy basic hygiene requirements, accelerating infectious disease transmission. He noted pest populations have surged after Israel prohibited imports of extermination supplies.
The ministry representative disclosed authorities have documented incidents of feral animals attacking residents, with juveniles comprising the primary victims.
Winter-related fatalities have reached 21 Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip, where the humanitarian emergency has accelerated due to Israel's blockade, persistent strikes, and mass population displacement.
Aid Restrictions Continue Despite Ceasefire Declaration
Gaza's Government Media Office released a statement asserting that although a ceasefire arrangement became effective on Oct. 10, 2025, Israel has maintained violations across Gaza and constrained humanitarian supply entry, deepening the catastrophe.
The declaration stated hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are fighting for survival in improvised canvas structures offering zero defense against brutal cold, precipitation, and wind. The absence of adequate housing, medical services, and warming systems has placed infants and minors at especially acute mortal risk.
At a Gaza City refugee settlement, crowds assembled with placards demanding action. Signs displayed messages including "Enough with injustice and neglect," "An epidemic is threatening us," and "Trash is everywhere."
The demonstrators urged the United Nations to meet its obligations and provide support as the humanitarian emergency intensifies across the enclave.
Displaced Children Describe Dire Shelter Conditions
Eylin, a Palestinian minor forced from her home by Israeli military operations, described the situation to a journalist: "We live in tents that offer no protection from heat or cold."
The young resident continued, "Children and people are dying because of disease, rodents, and extreme cold. We want to rebuild our lives and we need homes that will protect us."
Health Officials Report Sanitation System Collapse
Said Akluk, representing Gaza's Health Ministry, confirmed the territory's waste management infrastructure has ceased operations.
Continuing bombardments have eliminated the possibility of transferring refuse to disposal sites located away from populated zones under sanitary protocols, according to the official.
Akluk emphasized that temporary shelters fail to satisfy basic hygiene requirements, accelerating infectious disease transmission. He noted pest populations have surged after Israel prohibited imports of extermination supplies.
The ministry representative disclosed authorities have documented incidents of feral animals attacking residents, with juveniles comprising the primary victims.
Winter-related fatalities have reached 21 Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip, where the humanitarian emergency has accelerated due to Israel's blockade, persistent strikes, and mass population displacement.
Aid Restrictions Continue Despite Ceasefire Declaration
Gaza's Government Media Office released a statement asserting that although a ceasefire arrangement became effective on Oct. 10, 2025, Israel has maintained violations across Gaza and constrained humanitarian supply entry, deepening the catastrophe.
The declaration stated hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are fighting for survival in improvised canvas structures offering zero defense against brutal cold, precipitation, and wind. The absence of adequate housing, medical services, and warming systems has placed infants and minors at especially acute mortal risk.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment