US, Israel are meddling in unrest shaking Iran—Iran’s president
(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian claims that the United States and Israel are interfering in the turmoil sweeping the country, alleging that “foreign terrorists” have infiltrated protest movements. His remarks were broadcast in a televised interview on Sunday.
The unrest, which erupted late last month amid hyperinflation and deepening economic hardship under sanctions, has turned deadly. Pezeshkian said the government is working to respond to public concerns “any way possible,” but insisted that the violence is being driven by “rioters and terrorists” rather than ordinary citizens with legitimate grievances.
He declared, “The enemy… is training terrorists inside the country and abroad, bringing terrorists into the country… They set fire to mosques, bazaars, and guilds,” accusing foreign-backed groups of carrying out destructive attacks.
The president further accused Washington and West Jerusalem of inciting the protests and urged Iranians to prevent young people from being drawn into the ranks of “rioters and terrorists.”
Reports note that violent clashes between demonstrators and security forces have resulted in numerous deaths among both civilians and Iranian personnel. Several mosques, medical centers, and other public buildings have also been set ablaze during the unrest.
