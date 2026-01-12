Sodexo Again Recognized With CDP“A” Rating For Climate Action Reinforcing Its Sustainability Leadership Within The Industry

Sodexo has once again been ranked on the prestigious CDP 1 Climate A List, positioning itself among the world's leading companies for environmental transparency and performance. Only 4% of the more than 22,000 companies assessed in 2025 received this top score, and Sodexo is the only company in its sector to achieve this distinction.

En attribuant la note (( A )) pour la deuxième fois, CDP confirme la solidité et la constance de l'engagement de Sodexo en faveur de l'action climatique. Elle reflète à la fois l'ambition de la stratégie climat du Groupe, alignée avec l'initiative Science Based Targets (SBTi) pour atteindre la neutralité carbone (Net Zero) d'ici 2040, ainsi que la rigueur, la transparence et la qualité de sa mise en œuvre.

This recognition comes as Sodexo closes its trailblazing global sustainability roadmap - Better Tomorrow 2025 - and enters a new phase of its climate journey with the recent launch of Better Tomorrow 2028. In line with its 2025 commitments, Sodexo has been actively reducing the carbon emissions linked to its activities: in fiscal year 2025, the Group achieved a 37.7% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions and a 19.1% reduction in Scope 3 emissions compared with its 2017 baseline.

Built on these achievements, Better Tomorrow 2028 is designed to accelerate Sodexo's positive and sustainable impact - from its people to its clients and partners for a better planet and society.



People: With 426,000 employees worldwide, Sodexo places health, safety, well-being and skills development at the heart of its positive social impact.

Clients: Sodexo strengthens its role as a trusted partner, supporting clients in achieving their sustainability ambitions while enhancing performance. This includes:



building more responsible and trusted supply chains,



offering meals that are good for consumers and the planet, without compromising taste,

and improving resource efficiency and waste management, accelerating food waste reduction. Planet & Society: Sodexo continues its journey toward Net Zero Carbon by 2040 while strengthening its social impact, notably through its Stop Hunger initiative to fight hunger and food insecurity worldwide.

1 Operating the world's leading environmental disclosure system, CDP is a global non-profit organization that uses a rigorous and independent methodology to assess thousands of organizations each year and inform investment and procurement decisions.





About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the leader in Food and Services, shaping better everyday experiences at every moment in life: work, heal, learn and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. With its services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all. Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good et DJSI indices.

Key figures