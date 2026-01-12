403
Gaza protest erupts as humanitarian crisis deepens
(MENAFN) Palestinians in Gaza staged demonstrations on Sunday to protest worsening humanitarian and environmental conditions, which they described as catastrophic after two years of Israeli military actions in the enclave.
At a refugee camp in Gaza City, protesters carried signs declaring “Enough with injustice and neglect,” “An epidemic is threatening us,” and “Trash is everywhere.” Participants urged the United Nations to take responsibility and support the population as the crisis deepens.
Eylin, a young girl displaced by Israeli attacks, explained the dire living conditions: “We live in tents that offer no protection from heat or cold.” She added, “Children and people are dying because of disease, rodents, and extreme cold. We want to rebuild our lives and we need homes that will protect us.”
Said Akluk, a representative of Gaza’s Health Ministry, said the territory lacks functioning waste management systems. He noted that continued strikes have prevented garbage from being transported to landfills under safe conditions.
According to Akluk, the tents housing displaced families fail to meet even minimal hygiene standards, fueling the spread of infectious diseases. He added that rodents and insects have multiplied since Israel restricted the entry of pest control supplies. Authorities have also received reports of stray animal attacks, particularly affecting children.
