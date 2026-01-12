403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US, Denmark plan to hold talks this week on Greenland
(MENAFN) Reports indicate that American and Danish officials are scheduled to meet this week to discuss Greenland, as Washington intensifies efforts to gain control of the strategically located Arctic territory. The meeting is expected to take place Wednesday, according to diplomatic sources.
The planned talks follow recent remarks by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who reportedly told lawmakers in a closed session that President Donald Trump is interested in purchasing the territory. Days earlier, the White House confirmed it was exploring multiple avenues to secure Greenland, including the possibility of military action.
Opposition to such a move has already surfaced in Washington. Senator Tim Kaine stated that members of both political parties would unite against any attempt to seize Greenland by force.
He added: “We’re not going to do it the hard way, and we’re not going to do it the easy way. Either we’re going to continue to work with Denmark as a sovereign nation that we’re allied with, and we’re not going to treat them as an adversary or as an enemy.”
Since a January 3 military operation targeting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the administration has adopted increasingly aggressive rhetoric about “acquiring” Greenland, framing the territory as vital to U.S. national security.
Greenland’s political leaders have firmly rejected the idea, issuing a joint statement: “We do not want to be Americans, we do not want to be Danes, we want to be Greenlanders.”
Speaking Friday, Trump reinforced his position: “We are going to do something on Greenland, whether they like it or not, because if we don’t do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland, and we’re not going to have Russia or China as a neighbor.” He added: “I would like to make a deal the easy way, but if we don’t do it the easy way, we will do it the hard way.”
Trump’s comments have sparked widespread criticism, with European governments warning that such actions could fracture NATO and destabilize transatlantic relations.
The planned talks follow recent remarks by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who reportedly told lawmakers in a closed session that President Donald Trump is interested in purchasing the territory. Days earlier, the White House confirmed it was exploring multiple avenues to secure Greenland, including the possibility of military action.
Opposition to such a move has already surfaced in Washington. Senator Tim Kaine stated that members of both political parties would unite against any attempt to seize Greenland by force.
He added: “We’re not going to do it the hard way, and we’re not going to do it the easy way. Either we’re going to continue to work with Denmark as a sovereign nation that we’re allied with, and we’re not going to treat them as an adversary or as an enemy.”
Since a January 3 military operation targeting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the administration has adopted increasingly aggressive rhetoric about “acquiring” Greenland, framing the territory as vital to U.S. national security.
Greenland’s political leaders have firmly rejected the idea, issuing a joint statement: “We do not want to be Americans, we do not want to be Danes, we want to be Greenlanders.”
Speaking Friday, Trump reinforced his position: “We are going to do something on Greenland, whether they like it or not, because if we don’t do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland, and we’re not going to have Russia or China as a neighbor.” He added: “I would like to make a deal the easy way, but if we don’t do it the easy way, we will do it the hard way.”
Trump’s comments have sparked widespread criticism, with European governments warning that such actions could fracture NATO and destabilize transatlantic relations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment