PDTRA Chief Discusses Partnerships With Local Cooperatives To Boost Sustainable Tourism

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Petra, Jan 11 (Petra) - Chief Commissioner of the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) Fares Braizat on Sunday discussed with the administrative body of the Petra Camel Owners Cooperative ways to enhance partnership with local associations and support initiatives linked to sustainable development and community-based tourism in the region.The meeting, attended by board members, addressed ways to strengthen the association's role in providing an authentic tourism experience that reflects local heritage and Bedouin culture through organizing events and activities related to camels and local traditions, in addition to discussing mechanisms to develop the association's products and services in a manner that adds economic and tourism value to the area and enhances the participation of the local community and visitors in this tourism experience.In a separate meeting with the Nabi Harun (Aaron) Agricultural Cooperative Society, discussions were held on ways to support the agricultural sector as an important feeder to the tourism sector and to promote the cultivation of native plants threatened with extinction, such as juniper and oak, in a way that contributes to climate change adaptation and expanding green cover in the region.The meeting also addressed developing the association's agricultural products, such as juniper molasses, increasing the production of aromatic plants, and spreading a culture of their use among residents and visitors, in addition to discussing the possibility of establishing agricultural tourism trails in areas with distinctive natural views, linking agricultural and tourism aspects, and enhancing the visitor experience.Braizat said partnership with local associations constitutes a key pillar for achieving sustainable development and strengthening the cultural and environmental presence of the Petra region, praising the role of cooperative societies in supporting community tourism and preserving the area's natural and cultural heritage.