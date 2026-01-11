Electricity Fully Restored In Sharjah After Power Outage Due To Emergency Fault

Power has been fully restored in all affected areas in Sharjah after a temporary electricity outage disrupted government services, commercial activity and banking operations on Sunday afternoon, with technical teams continuing work to restore supply to remaining locations.

The outage began at around 12pm and affected parts of Al Majaz and Al Taawun, including Jamal Abdul Nasser Street and nearby residential and commercial neighbourhoods. The interruption led to a brief suspension of daily operations across multiple sectors, a top official at the Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority told Khaleej Times.

The official said the disruption was caused by a localised emergency fault in the power network, which triggered the automatic activation of protection systems designed to safeguard grid stability and prevent the fault from spreading to wider areas.

Sewa's technical teams responded immediately after the outage was detected. Engineers were deployed to isolate the affected sections of the network and conduct inspections to ensure the safety of equipment and infrastructure before beginning restoration work.

During the outage, several government transactions were temporarily halted, while commercial establishments experienced operational delays. Banking services were also affected, with ATM machines in the impacted areas becoming temporarily unavailable until the electricity supply was restored.

Residents in Al Majaz confirmed that the interruption was limited in duration. Ghada Mamoon, a resident of the area, said electricity went off briefly before returning.“The power went off for a short time and was restored in less than three hours,” she said.

Sara Al Amin, who lives along Jamal Abdul Nasser Street, also confirmed the restoration, saying the outage lasted only a short time.“The electricity went out around midday, but it came back within a few hours. Everything is working normally now,” she said.

However, some residents in Al Taawun said power had yet to return. Amir Khan, who lives in the area, said electricity was still unavailable at the time of speaking.“The power has not been restored in our area so far, and we are waiting for it to come back,” he said.

According to the Sewa official, electricity has been restored in several affected areas, while teams remain on site working to restore power to the remaining locations. The official assured that power would be restored to all affected areas by the afternoon, following the completion of safety checks.

The phased restoration process, the official explained, is part of standard operating procedures aimed at ensuring systems are re-energised safely and efficiently. Automatic protection systems play a key role in limiting the scale of disruptions during unexpected technical faults and protecting critical infrastructure.

Sewa reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining service reliability, stressing continued investment in grid modernisation, preventive maintenance and rapid-response mechanisms to minimise the impact of unplanned outages on residents and businesses.

Power outages remain rare in the UAE, where electricity networks are among the most reliable in the region. While isolated outages have occurred occasionally due to technical faults or maintenance issues, services are typically restored swiftly, with authorities citing strong grid resilience, automatic protection systems and rapid-response teams as key factors in limiting disruptions.