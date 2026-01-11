Wio Bank Launches UAE's First Account For Content Creators

UAE, Dubai –January 2026: The 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world's largest summit

dedicated to the content creation economy, in collaboration with Wio Bank, the UAE's leading digital bank and Visa, a global leader in digital payments, announced the launch of the Middle East's first bank account built exclusively for content creators.







Wio Bank collaborated with the 1 Billion Followers Summit and Visa to launch Wio Creators, an integrated banking solution tailored for content creators through Wio Business, during the fourth edition of the summit, organised by the UAE Government Media Office and taking place from January 9 to 11, 2026, at Emirates Towers, the Dubai International Financial Centre, and the Museum of the Future in Dubai, under the theme“Content for Good.” The UAE's first dedicated bank account for content creators reflects Wio Bank's vision of delivering human-centric, future-ready banking. The initiative is shaped by insights from a bankled study, which found that creators are looking for low subscription fees, simple licensing and account setup, automated invoicing and payment reminders, seamless integration with multiple payment gateways, easy-to-use financial reporting, and exclusive benefits. Wio Creators responds directly to industry realities. Creators benefit from a free 12-month Wio Business account with no minimum balance and account setup is fully online, completed within 72 hours with no branch visits or paperwork required. It also provides built-in invoicing tools for faster billing, unlimited virtual cards for organized expenses, and multi-currency accounts (AED,USD, GBP, and EUR) with a guaranteed AED/USD rate for seamless cross-border work,

alongside curated professional loyalty offers.

Amina Taher, Chief Marketing Officer at Wio Bank PJSC, said:“The way people build

businesses is evolving, and creators are a powerful driver of entrepreneurship and economic growth. In the UAE, we are seeing an ecosystem that is designed to support this shift. Banking should evolve alongside it. Our role is to make financial management as simple as possible by anticipating needs, removing friction, and providing tools to succeed. With the Wio Creators account, we are unlocking opportunity by enabling creators to focus on what they do best and turn ambition into achievement.” Alia AlHammadi, Vice Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office and CEO of the 1 Billion Followers Summit said:“We are pleased at the 1 Billion Followers Summit to announce this strategic collaboration with Wio Bank, which represents a qualitative leap in supporting the content creation sector in the UAE and the wider region. The partnership aims to build an integrated ecosystem to support the content creation industry and drive the sustainable growth of the creative economy. The collaboration stems from a strong belief that creative content creators deserve more than traditional banking services, as they require flexible and intelligent financial solutions that adapt to the dynamic nature of their work. Through this

purpose-built account, creators can save time and effort, manage their finances without administrative complexity, and focus more on their creative work.” Tarek Abdalla, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa (CEMEA) at Visa, commented:“The creator economy is one of the fastest-growing and most dynamic cultural and business opportunities globally, yet many creators still face barriers when it comes to reliable financial access. By powering the Wio Creators solution through Visa's global network, we are helping ensure that every transaction is backed by world-class security and global acceptance, enabling creators across the region to

operate and scale their businesses, and to pay and be paid with confidence.”

This latest offering from Wio Bank supports the UAE's growing reputation as a global hub for content creation, talent, and innovation. For more information, visit the Wio website or download the Wio Business app. About the 1 Billion Followers Summit:

With a goal of reaching over a billion people worldwide, the 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world's largest event dedicated to shaping the content creator economy, organized by the UAE Government Media Office, brings together top global social media influencers across all online platforms. The summit explores how new media can drive positive societal change and fuel sustainable economic growth for nations. It is a key component of the UAE's drive to foster a vibrant content creator community. About Wio Bank PJSC:

Wio Bank PJSC, the Middle East's leading digital financial platform, is disrupting banking for individuals and businesses. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi and backed by strategic investors including ADQ, Alpha Dhabi, e&, and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), Wio unifies digital banking through a simple to use, in-one-place, customer-centric platform, helping achieve financial goals.

For personal banking, Wio offers smart tools and insights that help users take control of their finances, enabling them to save, spend, and invest with ease. For businesses, Wio goes beyond traditional banking, providing a comprehensive digital platform designed to scale with them and simplify financial management. As the region's leading digital financial platform, Wio delivers innovative Banking-as-a-Service(BaaS) and embedded finance solutions that empower people, businesses, and communities to achieve their financial goals. About Visa:

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable, and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses, and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement.