Speediance Brings The Future Of Smart Home Fitness To Life At CES 2026

Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At CES 2026, Speediance introduced a fully immersive smart home gym experience that allowed attendees to step directly into the future of fitness. From January 6–9 at Booth #55339, visitors were invited not just to view technology, but to experience how intelligent training, wellness, and design come together in real life. The activation was meticulously planned, designed, and executed by Cymatics Digital, translating Speediance's advanced ecosystem into a seamless, human-centered journey.





Anchored by the theme“Welcome to Your Future Smart Home Gym,” the booth reimagined what a CES fitness showcase could be. Rather than traditional product displays, the experience unfolded as a guided lifestyle narrative-one that reflected how Speediance fits naturally into everyday routines, living spaces, and long-term wellness goals.

A Seamless, Purpose-Driven Attendee Journey

Each zone within the booth was intentionally designed to move visitors from curiosity to participation to emotional connection.

In the Smart Gym Corner, guests tested Speediance's flagship all-in-one smart gym equipment, Gym Monster 2 and Velonix, experiencing firsthand how powerful, AI-guided training can live effortlessly at home. The Wellness Lab expanded the experience beyond workouts, introducing Speediance's wellness band and AI-driven insights that support recovery, consistency, and daily health decisions.





Energy and excitement built in the Challenge Zone, where a fast-paced 60-second fitness challenge encouraged friendly competition, crowd engagement, and moments of celebration. Nearby, the Speediance Moment Wall transformed those moments into lasting memories, as attendees captured Polaroid photos to take home or contribute to a growing community display.





For deeper conversations and meaningful connections, the VIP Comfort Lab offered a refined lounge environment-reinforcing Speediance's premium, lifestyle-first approach to wellness.

Making the Future Feel Immediate

“Our goal was to make the future feel immediate,” said Miaomiao Gao, Director of Marketing at Cymatics Digital.“We didn't want people to simply look at a smart home gym. We wanted them to walk in, move, interact, and truly feel what's possible. Every detail-from the layout to the activities-was designed to mirror real life at home. This wasn't a demo; it was an experience of your future home gym, happening in real time.”

Speediance's Vision for a Connected Fitness Ecosystem

CES 2026 also served as a platform for Speediance to reinforce its broader vision: fitness technology that works as a unified system rather than isolated products.

“CES provides the ideal platform to show how our ecosystem functions as a whole,” said Liu Tao, Founder and CEO of Speediance.“Instead of developing products in isolation, we're building an integrated training and health system that adapts to real lives and empowers smarter decisions over time.”

That ecosystem came to life through hands-on demonstrations of Speediance's core products, including the Gym Monster 2 smart home gym, the connected VeloNix indoor bike, and the wellness band-each designed to work together through AI-powered insights and intelligent coaching.

Designing Moments People Can Own

Beyond performance and data, the experience emphasized emotion and identity. The Speediance Moment Wall became a powerful expression of that philosophy.

“We wanted to give people something personal,” said Yang, Project Manager at Cymatics Digital.“The Speediance Moment Wall wasn't just a photo opportunity-it was about helping visitors pause, reflect, and truly own their experience. Each photo captured someone stepping into their future home gym and claiming it as their own.”





A Holistic Approach to the Future of Fitness

The CES 2026 showcase represented Speediance's holistic approach to smart fitness-where hardware innovation, diverse training modalities, and artificial intelligence converge to create more personalized, sustainable wellness experiences.

Looking ahead, Speediance will continue refining and expanding this connected ecosystem through real-world user feedback, guided by its mission to transform home fitness into something more intelligent, more human, and more empowering.

About Speediance

Founded in 2020, Speediance is a cutting-edge fitness technology company redefining home gym experiences through intelligent product design. By combining advanced hardware, AI-powered guidance, dynamic content, and community-driven features, Speediance makes fitness safer, more effective, and more enjoyable-at home.

About Cymatics Digital

Cymatics Digital is a Los Angeles–based marketing and creative agency specializing in immersive brand experiences, integrated campaigns, celebrity marketing, and experiential design. Blending psychology, data, and culture, Cymatics Digital creates meaningful brand moments that connect hearts and minds-building brands designed to last for a lifetime.





