Trump says US must own Greenland to block Russia, China from taking it
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump has reignited controversy by declaring that the United States must “own” Greenland to prevent Russia and China from gaining influence there. Speaking to reporters Friday, Trump argued: “Countries have to have ownership and you defend ownership, you don’t defend leases. And we’ll have to defend Greenland.” He added that Washington would pursue this goal “the easy way or the hard way.”
The White House recently confirmed it was considering purchasing the semi autonomous territory from Denmark, but did not rule out annexation by force. Both Denmark and Greenland firmly rejected the idea, with Copenhagen warning that military action would jeopardize the trans Atlantic defense alliance.
Greenland’s political leaders, including opposition figures, issued a joint statement condemning Washington’s stance: “We do not want to be Americans, we do not want to be Danes, we want to be Greenlanders. The future of Greenland must be decided by the Greenlandic people.”
Despite its sparse population, Greenland’s strategic location between North America and the Arctic makes it valuable for missile early warning systems and maritime surveillance. Trump has repeatedly claimed, without evidence, that the island is “covered with Russian and Chinese ships all over the place,” framing its control as vital to U.S. national security.
The remarks have sparked renewed debate over sovereignty, NATO unity, and the geopolitical competition unfolding in the Arctic.
