403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
South Africa Conducts Joint Naval Drill with Russia, China, Iran
(MENAFN) South Africa is conducting a weeklong multinational naval exercise alongside Russia, China, and Iran near Cape Town, a move that analysts warn could intensify Pretoria’s already delicate relations with Washington.
The operation, named WILL FOR PEACE 2026, began on January 9 and will conclude on January 16 within South Africa’s territorial waters.
According to the South African National Defense Force (SANDF), the exercise is intended to enhance the security of maritime routes, strengthen collaboration, and promote overall regional naval stability. China has taken the role of lead nation for the weeklong maneuvers.
The Democratic Alliance (DA), part of the National Unity government (GNU) led by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s African National Congress (ANC), voiced strong opposition. In a statement, the DA argued: “Calling these drills ‘BRICS cooperation’ is a political trick to soften what is really happening, government is choosing closer military ties with rogue and sanctioned states such as Russia and Iran.”
Deputy Defense Minister Bantu Holomisa told a local broadcaster on Friday that SANDF has long participated in similar joint naval exercises with other nations.
“It’s not the first time that they (SANDF) will be doing this exercise with friendly countries. Remember South Africa is now part of the BRICS and many countries have now joined BRICS,’’ he said.
BRICS, originally composed of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has since expanded to include Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Iran, reflecting its growing influence as a bloc of emerging economies.
The operation, named WILL FOR PEACE 2026, began on January 9 and will conclude on January 16 within South Africa’s territorial waters.
According to the South African National Defense Force (SANDF), the exercise is intended to enhance the security of maritime routes, strengthen collaboration, and promote overall regional naval stability. China has taken the role of lead nation for the weeklong maneuvers.
The Democratic Alliance (DA), part of the National Unity government (GNU) led by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s African National Congress (ANC), voiced strong opposition. In a statement, the DA argued: “Calling these drills ‘BRICS cooperation’ is a political trick to soften what is really happening, government is choosing closer military ties with rogue and sanctioned states such as Russia and Iran.”
Deputy Defense Minister Bantu Holomisa told a local broadcaster on Friday that SANDF has long participated in similar joint naval exercises with other nations.
“It’s not the first time that they (SANDF) will be doing this exercise with friendly countries. Remember South Africa is now part of the BRICS and many countries have now joined BRICS,’’ he said.
BRICS, originally composed of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has since expanded to include Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Iran, reflecting its growing influence as a bloc of emerging economies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment