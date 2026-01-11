403
X Alters Iran Flag Emoji Amid Unrest
(MENAFN) The US-based social media platform X modified the design of the Iran flag emoji on its web interface, replacing the emblem of the Islamic Republic with the historic Lion and Sun symbol, according to users on Friday.
Previously, the emoji depicted Iran’s official flag, which includes a red emblem introduced after the 1979 revolution. The updated version now features the lion and sun motif, a design used for centuries before being removed post-revolution and often linked to Iran’s pre-revolutionary identity.
Following the change, the new emoji began appearing on official X accounts belonging to Iranian state institutions and authorities, including those tied to state media.
Under this update, every instance of the Iran flag emoji viewed through X’s web browser version now shows the revised design, regardless of when the posts were originally published.
At present, the altered emoji is visible only to users accessing X via web browsers, while other platforms continue displaying Iran’s official state flag through their native emoji sets.
Separately, on Friday, US entrepreneur Elon Musk – who also owns X – and his company SpaceX activated Starlink satellite internet in Iran amid a nationwide blackout, offering free access for an unspecified period.
Iran has experienced waves of demonstrations since late December, driven largely by the sharp depreciation of the Iranian rial and worsening economic conditions.
