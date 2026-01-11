Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
X Alters Iran Flag Emoji Amid Unrest

X Alters Iran Flag Emoji Amid Unrest


2026-01-11 08:11:36
(MENAFN) The US-based social media platform X modified the design of the Iran flag emoji on its web interface, replacing the emblem of the Islamic Republic with the historic Lion and Sun symbol, according to users on Friday.

Previously, the emoji depicted Iran’s official flag, which includes a red emblem introduced after the 1979 revolution. The updated version now features the lion and sun motif, a design used for centuries before being removed post-revolution and often linked to Iran’s pre-revolutionary identity.

Following the change, the new emoji began appearing on official X accounts belonging to Iranian state institutions and authorities, including those tied to state media.

Under this update, every instance of the Iran flag emoji viewed through X’s web browser version now shows the revised design, regardless of when the posts were originally published.

At present, the altered emoji is visible only to users accessing X via web browsers, while other platforms continue displaying Iran’s official state flag through their native emoji sets.

Separately, on Friday, US entrepreneur Elon Musk – who also owns X – and his company SpaceX activated Starlink satellite internet in Iran amid a nationwide blackout, offering free access for an unspecified period.

Iran has experienced waves of demonstrations since late December, driven largely by the sharp depreciation of the Iranian rial and worsening economic conditions.

MENAFN11012026000045017167ID1110583300



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search