Liberal Democrats Leader Urges UK to Take Strong Action Against Trump
(MENAFN) Britain's opposition Liberal Democrats leader declared the UK must prepare robust countermeasures against US President Donald Trump should Greenland face assault, proposing sanctions targeting his commercial empire and reassessing US military presence on British territory.
Ed Davey posted on X, the US social media platform: "It's time we started taking Trump's threats seriously. God forbid if Greenland is attacked, the UK should immediately sanction the Trump Organization and think twice about whether we want US forces on our soil at all."
Davey's statement—representing the UK's third-largest political party, the Lib Dems—arrives amid escalating international alarm over Trump's persistent pledges to acquire Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory. Both Denmark and Britain are NATO allies of the US.
On Friday, political party leaders from Greenland reaffirmed their unified rejection of US annexation, declaring: "We do not want to be Americans, we do not want to be Danes, we want to be Greenlanders."
During Friday remarks, Trump stated: "We are going to do something on Greenland, whether they like it or not, because if we don't do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland, and we're not going to have Russia or China as a neighbor."
The president continued, once more declining to exclude military force as an option: "I would like to make a deal the easy way, but if we don't do it the easy way, we will do it the hard way."
Trump's statements have triggered sweeping international backlash, with European nations specifically cautioning that such actions could signal NATO's collapse.
