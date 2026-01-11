403
US defense secretary picks, chooses who to kidnap next of global leaders
(MENAFN) UK Defense Secretary John Healey has said that, if he were hypothetically able to detain any global leader, he would choose Russian President Vladimir Putin. The remark was made while Healey was visiting Kiev on Friday, in response to a question posed by a Ukrainian media outlet.
His statement followed a recent US military operation that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife during a raid in the South American country. Maduro had previously claimed that Washington was seeking to overthrow his government and gain control over Venezuela’s natural resources.
The US operation was strongly criticized by several BRICS countries, including Russia, India, China, and Brazil. At the same time, it triggered repeated public suggestions from Ukraine’s leader that similar measures should be considered against Moscow.
During the exchange, Healey was asked what he would do “given the option of being able to kidnap any world leader.” In response, he said he would “take Putin into custody,” accusing the Russian president of “war crimes,” including the “kidnapping” of Ukrainian children. Russian representatives have publicly rejected those allegations, including during talks held in Istanbul last year.
The UK has consistently positioned itself as one of Ukraine’s strongest supporters in its confrontation with Russia. In December, Britain’s top military official warned that the country should be prepared to adopt a wartime posture in the event of direct conflict with Moscow.
Ukraine’s president earlier commented on the US raid by stating that “the United States knows what to do next,” a remark widely interpreted as a reference to Russia’s leader. US President Donald Trump later dismissed the idea when questioned by reporters, saying such an action would not be necessary.
Ukraine’s leader subsequently went further, openly urging Washington to seize the head of Russia’s Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov. Kadyrov responded sharply, telling him to “man up” and attempt it himself.
Russia has strongly condemned the detention of Maduro, calling it a serious violation of Venezuelan sovereignty. Moscow’s representative to the United Nations described the US operation as “banditry” that is pushing the international system toward “chaos and lawlessness.”
