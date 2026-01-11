403
Israeli Raids Intensify in West Bank
(MENAFN) Israeli troops conducted multiple raids and shooting incidents across the occupied West Bank early Sunday, resulting in the death of a Palestinian in Hebron, the siege of a mosque, and the detention of two individuals in Nablus. The Israeli military reported that one of its soldiers was injured during armed confrontations.
In Nablus, eyewitnesses told a news agency that undercover Israeli units slipped into the Old City before large reinforcements arrived from several directions, spreading through residential lanes and market districts amid heavy gunfire.
Israeli forces encircled Al-Satoun Mosque in the Yasmina quarter, confining dozens of worshippers inside after dawn prayers.
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society stated it coordinated with the International Committee of the Red Cross to evacuate those trapped, confirming that at least 12 worshippers were released, while others remained held for hours.
During the raid, Israeli soldiers detained two Palestinians, identified by witnesses as Loay Shaaban and Hamido Zakari.
The Israeli army later announced that one of its soldiers was moderately injured after coming under fire, noting the wounded soldier was taken to hospital and that forces had begun pursuing the shooter. Israeli military radio reported exchanges of gunfire with Palestinian fighters inside the Old City.
Separately, in Hebron, Israeli forces fatally shot a Palestinian overnight and withheld his body, according to Palestinian officials.
