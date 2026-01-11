403
Trump Reportedly Orders Drafting Greenland Invasion Plan
(MENAFN) According to a media outlet, US President Donald Trump has instructed special forces commanders to prepare a plan for the invasion of Greenland.
Policy “hawks around the US President,” encouraged by Washington’s January 3 military operation in Venezuela that resulted in the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, “want to move quickly to seize the island before Russia or China makes a move,” the report stated.
Trump has reportedly tasked the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) with developing the invasion strategy. However, the Joint Chiefs of Staff are said to oppose the plan, arguing it would be unlawful and lack congressional approval.
On Friday, leaders of Greenland’s political parties responded to Trump’s interest in the island, declaring: “We do not want to be Americans, we do not want to be Danes, we want to be Greenlanders.”
Speaking at a White House event the same day, Trump asserted: “We are going to do something on Greenland, whether they like it or not, because if we don’t do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland, and we’re not going to have Russia or China as a neighbor.”
He added, “I would like to make a deal the easy way, but if we don’t do it the easy way, we will do it the hard way.”
Trump’s remarks have sparked criticism, with European nations warning that such a move could potentially spell the end of NATO.
