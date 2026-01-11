403
Instagram data breach exposes personal information of millions
(MENAFN) Reports indicate that sensitive information belonging to more than 17 million Instagram accounts has surfaced on the dark web, sparking widespread alarm over privacy and security.
According to cybersecurity experts, the exposed dataset contains details such as usernames, full names, email addresses, phone numbers, partial addresses, and other contact information.
Although account passwords were not part of the leak, specialists caution that the stolen data could still be exploited for identity theft and financial scams.
Investigations suggest the breach originated from a flaw in Instagram’s API discovered in 2024.
Hackers allegedly bypassed Meta’s safeguards, extracting large volumes of user data before a figure known as “Solonnik” released the records freely on BreachForums.
Experts warned: “Such a massive leak significantly increases the risk of phishing campaigns and targeted fraud.”
Following the incident, many users across different regions reported receiving an unusual surge of password reset emails, intensifying concerns about account compromise. Meta, Instagram’s parent company, has yet to issue an official statement addressing the situation.
Instagram’s help pages note that receiving a reset email does not automatically mean an account has been hacked, but analysts advise users to remain vigilant. The breach reportedly impacts accounts worldwide, including both everyday users and high-profile influencers, and comes amid growing scrutiny of how social media platforms safeguard personal data.
