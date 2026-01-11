403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
All-New Kia Seltos Launched At Automotive Kia, Hyderabad At A Starting Price Of INR 10.99 Lakhs
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, India, 11 January 2026: Kia India today showcased its All-New Kia Seltos at Automotive Kia, Nagole, Hyderabad, offering customers the opportunity to experience the next-generation mid-SUV. Reinforcing Kia's commitment to design leadership, advanced safety, and progressive technology, the All-New Kia Seltos is being launched at a price starting INR 10.99 lakhs (ex-showroom).
Built on Kia's global K3 platform, making its India debut, the All-New Kia Seltos represents a clear evolution in scale, sophistication, and capability. With segment-leading length at 4,460 mm, enhanced width at 1,830 mm, and longer wheelbase at 2,690 mm, the SUV delivers enhanced road presence, cabin roominess, and ride stability, while strengthening its position as a benchmark in the mid-SUV segment.
The exterior design reflects Kia's Opposites United philosophy and is highlighted by the new Digital Tiger Face, Ice Cube LED projection headlamps, Star Map LED DRLs, and connected LED tail lamps, sporty 18-inch crystal-cut alloy wheels, and first-in-segment automatic streamline door handles, reinforcing a confident and contemporary SUV character. The All-New Kia Seltos will be available in 10 mono-tone colour options, including the two new colours Morning Haze and Magma Red.
Commenting on the occasion, Atul Sood, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Kia India, said, "The All-New Kia Seltos underlines our commitment to bringing globally competitive, customer-centric products to the Indian market. As a long-standing benchmark in the mid-SUV segment, the new Seltos, which is bolder, bigger, and progressive, advances significantly in design, safety, and technology. With prices starting from INR 10.99 lakhs (ex-showroom), it reinforces Kia's focus on offering strong value while strengthening brand leadership.
Commenting on the launch, Rajiv Sanghvi, Executive Director, Automotive Manufacturers Private Limited, said, "Automotive Kia's position as the largest partners for Kia in India underscores our long-standing commitment to scale, quality, and customer-centricity. AMPL Group remains focused on delivering world-class products and consistently best-in-class ownership experience to its customers. The all-new Seltos, with its global K3 platform, bold design language, and advanced safety and digital features, is well poised to strengthen this journey."
Inside, the All-New Kia Seltos underlines Kia's mass-premium positioning with a refined and technology-led cabin. Key highlights include a 75.18 cm (30-inch) Trinity Panoramic Display Panel, premium leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, a 10-way power-adjustable driver seat with memory, a Premium Bose 8-speaker audio system, 64-colour Ambient Mood Lighting and a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, elevating everyday driving experience.
Safety remains a core focus with the All-New Kia Seltos. Equipped with a robust 24-standard safety package including six airbags, Anti-lock Brake System (ABS), Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC) and more along with a Level-2 ADAS suite with 21 autonomous features, supported by a 360-degree surround view camera and Blind View Monitor, reinforcing occupant protection and driver confidence.
The All-New Kia Seltos is offered with a versatile powertrain lineup including Smartstream G1.5 Petrol, Smartstream G1.5 T-GDI Petrol, and 1.5L CRDi VGT Diesel engine, paired with multiple transmission options - 6MT, 6iMT, IVT, 7DCT and 6AT. Available in four standard trims HTE, HTK, HTX & GTX/X-Line- the All-New Kia Seltos also comes along with four option packs - HTE(O), HTK(O), HTX(A) and GTX(A)/X-Line(A) aligned with Convenience & Styling, Premium, ADAS, and X Line design packages tailored to every customer's needs.
Manufactured at Kia India's state-of-the-art Anantapur facility, the All-New Kia Seltos strengthens Kia's presence in the high-growth mid-SUV segment and underscores the company's long-term commitment to the Indian market.
Built on Kia's global K3 platform, making its India debut, the All-New Kia Seltos represents a clear evolution in scale, sophistication, and capability. With segment-leading length at 4,460 mm, enhanced width at 1,830 mm, and longer wheelbase at 2,690 mm, the SUV delivers enhanced road presence, cabin roominess, and ride stability, while strengthening its position as a benchmark in the mid-SUV segment.
The exterior design reflects Kia's Opposites United philosophy and is highlighted by the new Digital Tiger Face, Ice Cube LED projection headlamps, Star Map LED DRLs, and connected LED tail lamps, sporty 18-inch crystal-cut alloy wheels, and first-in-segment automatic streamline door handles, reinforcing a confident and contemporary SUV character. The All-New Kia Seltos will be available in 10 mono-tone colour options, including the two new colours Morning Haze and Magma Red.
Commenting on the occasion, Atul Sood, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Kia India, said, "The All-New Kia Seltos underlines our commitment to bringing globally competitive, customer-centric products to the Indian market. As a long-standing benchmark in the mid-SUV segment, the new Seltos, which is bolder, bigger, and progressive, advances significantly in design, safety, and technology. With prices starting from INR 10.99 lakhs (ex-showroom), it reinforces Kia's focus on offering strong value while strengthening brand leadership.
Commenting on the launch, Rajiv Sanghvi, Executive Director, Automotive Manufacturers Private Limited, said, "Automotive Kia's position as the largest partners for Kia in India underscores our long-standing commitment to scale, quality, and customer-centricity. AMPL Group remains focused on delivering world-class products and consistently best-in-class ownership experience to its customers. The all-new Seltos, with its global K3 platform, bold design language, and advanced safety and digital features, is well poised to strengthen this journey."
Inside, the All-New Kia Seltos underlines Kia's mass-premium positioning with a refined and technology-led cabin. Key highlights include a 75.18 cm (30-inch) Trinity Panoramic Display Panel, premium leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, a 10-way power-adjustable driver seat with memory, a Premium Bose 8-speaker audio system, 64-colour Ambient Mood Lighting and a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, elevating everyday driving experience.
Safety remains a core focus with the All-New Kia Seltos. Equipped with a robust 24-standard safety package including six airbags, Anti-lock Brake System (ABS), Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC) and more along with a Level-2 ADAS suite with 21 autonomous features, supported by a 360-degree surround view camera and Blind View Monitor, reinforcing occupant protection and driver confidence.
The All-New Kia Seltos is offered with a versatile powertrain lineup including Smartstream G1.5 Petrol, Smartstream G1.5 T-GDI Petrol, and 1.5L CRDi VGT Diesel engine, paired with multiple transmission options - 6MT, 6iMT, IVT, 7DCT and 6AT. Available in four standard trims HTE, HTK, HTX & GTX/X-Line- the All-New Kia Seltos also comes along with four option packs - HTE(O), HTK(O), HTX(A) and GTX(A)/X-Line(A) aligned with Convenience & Styling, Premium, ADAS, and X Line design packages tailored to every customer's needs.
Manufactured at Kia India's state-of-the-art Anantapur facility, the All-New Kia Seltos strengthens Kia's presence in the high-growth mid-SUV segment and underscores the company's long-term commitment to the Indian market.
User:- Srinivas Vadde
Email:[email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment