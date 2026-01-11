403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israel Reportedly Prepares New Ground Offensive in Gaza
(MENAFN) Israel has reportedly drafted plans for another ground incursion into areas of Gaza controlled by the Palestinian militant faction Hamas, according to a media outlet, which cited informed sources.
At present, Gaza is divided evenly between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Hamas, in accordance with US President Donald Trump’s 20 point peace framework. That plan envisions Palestinian fighters disarming while Israel withdraws from the 141 square mile (365 square kilometer) territory.
Hamas’ reluctance to fully honor its commitment to disarm could trigger West Jerusalem to initiate a new assault in Gaza, the outlet noted in its Saturday article.
Arab officials told the media outlet that Hamas is prepared to relinquish its heavy weaponry but not its smaller arms. Israel estimates the group currently possesses around 60,000 rifles.
Last month, Hamas declared that it remains dedicated to the ceasefire despite “repeated Israeli violations.” However, it stressed that it would not give up its weapons “as long as the occupation remains.”
Officials from both Arab and Israeli sides claimed that Hamas has been working to rebuild its military strength since the conflict, including repairing sections of its damaged tunnel network. They also said the group has received fresh financial support to cover salaries for its fighters.
At present, Gaza is divided evenly between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Hamas, in accordance with US President Donald Trump’s 20 point peace framework. That plan envisions Palestinian fighters disarming while Israel withdraws from the 141 square mile (365 square kilometer) territory.
Hamas’ reluctance to fully honor its commitment to disarm could trigger West Jerusalem to initiate a new assault in Gaza, the outlet noted in its Saturday article.
Arab officials told the media outlet that Hamas is prepared to relinquish its heavy weaponry but not its smaller arms. Israel estimates the group currently possesses around 60,000 rifles.
Last month, Hamas declared that it remains dedicated to the ceasefire despite “repeated Israeli violations.” However, it stressed that it would not give up its weapons “as long as the occupation remains.”
Officials from both Arab and Israeli sides claimed that Hamas has been working to rebuild its military strength since the conflict, including repairing sections of its damaged tunnel network. They also said the group has received fresh financial support to cover salaries for its fighters.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment