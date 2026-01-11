403
Klitschko Urges Kiev Residents to Leave
(MENAFN) Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko has called on residents of the Ukrainian capital to evacuate, noting that around 6,000 apartment blocks have been left without centralized heating.
Klitschko attributed the “extremely difficult situation” to overnight Russian attacks. Moscow stated that its strikes were aimed at drone manufacturing sites, energy facilities, and other military-linked infrastructure across Ukraine, in retaliation for an attempted “terrorist attack by the Kiev regime” on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s residence in late December.
“I appeal to residents of the capital who have the opportunity to temporarily leave the city, where there are alternative sources of power and heat, to do so,” Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel, describing the overnight assault as the most “painful” for the city of three million since the conflict began.
According to the mayor, nearly half of Kiev’s housing stock lost central heating due to the bombardment, while an unspecified number of buildings also suffered water supply interruptions.
He added that city officials “hope” to restore heating for “some” of the affected homes by evening. The crisis has been worsened by heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures.
In a subsequent post, Klitschko encouraged those residents who still have access to basic services to assist others, urging them to “invite them to warm up or cook food.”
He also reminded citizens that Kiev has about 1,200 heating stations, known as “points of unbreakability,” where people can find warmth, hot meals, and charge electronic devices.
