Turkey reaffirms its strong support for Somalia
(MENAFN) Türkiye reiterated its “strong support” for Somalia on Saturday and firmly rejected Israel’s recognition of Somaliland.
Turkish Deputy Minister Ambassador Musa Kulaklıkaya made the remarks while chairing the 22nd Extraordinary Session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Council of Foreign Ministers in Saudi Arabia, which addressed Israel’s decision.
Kulaklıkaya “emphasized Türkiye’s strong support for Somalia, underlined the rejection of Israel’s recognition of the Somaliland region as being in contravention of international law.” He also “reiterated Türkiye’s unwavering support for all international efforts aimed at protecting the rights of the Palestinian people and achieving lasting peace and stability in the region.”
Israel announced on December 26 that it formally recognized Somaliland as an independent state, becoming the only country to do so. The decision was widely criticized in the region as illegal and a threat to international peace. Somaliland has functioned as a self-governing entity since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991 but has not gained international recognition.
