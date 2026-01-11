403
Trump Welcomes Venezuela’s Release of Political Detainees
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump signaled on Saturday that Venezuela has begun freeing political detainees, while underscoring U.S. expectations and leverage following a dramatic military intervention earlier this month.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated, "Venezuela has started the process, in a big way, of releasing their political prisoners."
The former U.S. president added that he hopes those who are freed will reflect on their circumstances, writing, "I hope those freed would 'remember how lucky they got that the USA came along and did what had to be done,' and warned that forgetting 'will not be good for them.'"
The comment comes amid an unusual U.S. military action on Jan. 3 that led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, part of a larger operation that has upended the long-standing regime in Caracas.
Trump’s administration later said it would oversee Venezuela’s transition and manage its oil resources during this period.
A day before his Saturday post, Trump announced he had canceled a planned second wave of military attacks on Venezuela, citing improved cooperation between U.S. forces and Venezuelan authorities.
Meanwhile, a delegation of U.S. diplomatic and security officials traveled to Caracas on Friday to evaluate whether to restart operations at the U.S. Embassy, which had been closed for years amid deteriorating bilateral relations.
Human rights organizations report the number of political prisoners released has climbed in the past few days, though many detainees remain behind bars.
This development follows growing international scrutiny and diplomatic efforts as Washington and Venezuelan interim authorities explore restoring formal channels of engagement after weeks of upheaval.
