Moscow Addresses Western Troop Deployment in Ukraine
(MENAFN) Moscow has declared that any stationing of Western forces in Ukraine will be treated as a “foreign intervention,” according to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.
Her comments followed statements by UK and French leaders on Tuesday announcing they had signed a “declaration of intent” with Kiev to send troops and establish “military hubs” in Ukraine “in the event of a peace deal” with Moscow. Russia has repeatedly rejected the idea of Western military presence in the country.
The initiative was revealed after a meeting in Paris of the so-called ‘coalition of the willing,’ a group of Ukraine’s Western allies advocating for continued military backing, which Moscow argues undermines peace efforts.
Zakharova stated in a Foreign Ministry release on Thursday: “The declaration is not aimed at achieving lasting peace and security, but at continued militarization, escalation, and further aggravation of the conflict.”
She added that “the deployment of military units and the setting-up of military facilities… will be qualified as foreign intervention that directly threatens the security of Russia and other European countries.”
Under the proposal, Britain and France would send troops to construct fortified weapons sites and participate in US-led truce monitoring. The contingent has been described as non-combat but could number “potentially thousands.” Zakharova cautioned that any such forces or installations would be regarded as “legitimate military targets” by Russia’s armed forces.
She further warned: “The new militarist declarations of the so-called ‘coalition of the willing’ and the Kiev regime are forming a true axis of war,” stressing that the plans are “increasingly dangerous and destructive” for Europe and its population.
