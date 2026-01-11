403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Police arrest at least twenty-nine people during anti ICE protests
(MENAFN) At least 29 people are arrested during protests in Minneapolis as demonstrators rally against federal immigration agents following the death of a local woman earlier this week. The protests come amid nationwide demonstrations against immigration enforcement actions.
The demonstrations follow the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old U.S. citizen, who was killed by an ICE officer during a federal enforcement operation in the city. Officials say the incident has sparked public outrage and widespread calls for accountability.
Police report that some arrests occurred after protesters gathered outside a hotel where ICE personnel were believed to be staying. Authorities declared the assembly unlawful after issuing multiple warnings, and one officer was injured during the unrest when an object was thrown at law enforcement.
During the protests, a member of Congress was briefly blocked by federal agents from entering an ICE detention facility while conducting oversight, calling the move a clear obstruction of lawmakers’ duties.
The protests underscore tensions in Minneapolis over immigration enforcement and federal operations, highlighting concerns about public safety, oversight, and community relations.
The demonstrations follow the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old U.S. citizen, who was killed by an ICE officer during a federal enforcement operation in the city. Officials say the incident has sparked public outrage and widespread calls for accountability.
Police report that some arrests occurred after protesters gathered outside a hotel where ICE personnel were believed to be staying. Authorities declared the assembly unlawful after issuing multiple warnings, and one officer was injured during the unrest when an object was thrown at law enforcement.
During the protests, a member of Congress was briefly blocked by federal agents from entering an ICE detention facility while conducting oversight, calling the move a clear obstruction of lawmakers’ duties.
The protests underscore tensions in Minneapolis over immigration enforcement and federal operations, highlighting concerns about public safety, oversight, and community relations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment