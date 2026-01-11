Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Final Group of YPG/SDF Militants Starts Withdrawing from Aleppo

2026-01-11 02:45:57
(MENAFN) The final contingent of YPG/SDF fighters has started withdrawing from Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud district, a Syrian news agency reported Saturday, marking a pivotal shift in territorial control.

Following negotiated terms for their departure, YPG/SDF operatives boarded a fleet of buses and medical transport vehicles, the news agency confirmed. A separate faction entrenched at Yasin Hospital within Sheikh Maqsoud subsequently departed toward the designated relocation zone.

Syria's state broadcaster, drawing on security intelligence, confirmed these departing groups represent the final YPG/SDF presence withdrawing from Aleppo.

Both Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh districts have been purged of YPG/SDF personnel and now fall under Syrian Army jurisdiction, according to official reports.

The evacuees are being transported to Tabqa, a settlement positioned along the Euphrates River's western shore in YPG/SDF-controlled territory.

Military authorities declared a complete cessation of combat operations in Sheikh Maqsoud effective 3 pm local time Friday.

Since Tuesday, the YPG/SDF has launched bombardments targeting residential zones, civilian infrastructure, and Syrian Army installations throughout Aleppo.

These assaults have claimed 23 lives, left over 100 injured, and forced 165,000 civilians to flee the Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhoods.

