Trump Says He Has No Intention to Abduct Putin
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump declared Friday he has no intention of ordering an operation to capture Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling such action unnecessary during a White House media exchange.
The statement follows last week's dramatic American commando operation that resulted in the seizure of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from his Caracas compound. Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky responded to that raid by suggesting, "If you can do that with dictators, then the United States knows what to do next."
During Friday's White House gathering with petroleum industry executives, a correspondent Peter Doocy raised Zelensky's remarks with the president.
"Sounds like he wants you to go and capture Vladimir Putin," Doocy stated, pressing Trump: "Would you ever order a mission to go and capture Vladimir Putin?"
Trump answered, "Well, I don't think it's going to be necessary. I've always had a great relationship with him." The president expressed being "very disappointed" that his year-long diplomatic initiatives to broker a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine have yielded no breakthrough.
Moscow has condemned Maduro's abduction as an egregious breach of Venezuelan territorial sovereignty. Russia's UN representative, Vassily Nebenzia, characterized the US incursion as "banditry" driving the international community toward "chaos and lawlessness."
Last month, Russian authorities accused Ukraine of deploying nearly 100 unmanned aerial vehicles against one of Putin's official residences in Novgorod Region. Moscow reported that all UAVs were neutralized before reaching their intended target.
While Kiev rejected allegations of targeting Putin's retreat property, Russian defense officials subsequently provided US counterparts with what they identified as navigation hardware recovered from a destroyed Ukrainian drone showing its programmed flight trajectory.
