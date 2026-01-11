403
Musk Accuses UK of Silencing Free Expression Over Grok
(MENAFN) Elon Musk has charged the UK government with attempting to stifle free speech after officials threatened to prohibit Grok, the AI chatbot on his X platform, following claims that it produces non-consensual erotic deepfake images of women and children.
Britain’s communications regulator, Ofcom, confirmed it is examining Grok’s capacity to generate sexualized visuals based on photographs of real individuals. UK Technology Secretary Liz Kendall stated she would support Ofcom if it decided to restrict nationwide access to the chatbot.
On Saturday, an X user highlighted that Google’s Gemini and OpenAI’s ChatGPT can also create bikini deepfakes of people when prompted, sharing two bikini images of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer produced by the chatbots. “They just want to suppress free speech,” Musk responded.
A day earlier, X announced that Grok’s image creation and editing features would be limited to paying subscribers. Musk also cautioned that anyone using the platform to generate unlawful material would face identical legal consequences as if they had uploaded such content directly.
The billionaire has repeatedly accused Starmer of curbing free expression and detaining individuals over social media posts, pointing to a sweeping government crackdown that followed anti-immigration riots in the UK last year.
