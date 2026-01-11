403
Turkey, Syria hold talks on current situation in Syria
(MENAFN) Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler and his Syrian counterpart Murhaf Abu Qasra spoke on Saturday to discuss recent developments in Syria, according to an official statement from Turkey’s defense ministry. The conversation took place over the phone, though no further details were immediately released.
The discussions come amid escalating attacks by the YPG/SDF, which have targeted residential neighborhoods, civilian facilities, and Syrian Army positions in Aleppo since Tuesday. The assaults have killed 23 people, injured more than 100, and displaced roughly 165,000 residents from the Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud districts.
Authorities recall that in March 2025, an agreement was signed to integrate SDF forces into Syrian state institutions, reaffirming the country’s territorial unity and rejecting attempts at division. A follow-up agreement in April 2025 specifically addressed the Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhoods, designating them as administrative parts of Aleppo while respecting their local characteristics. The accord also banned armed demonstrations, restricted weapons to internal security forces, and required the SDF to withdraw its military units east of the Euphrates in northeastern Syria.
Officials said that in the months since these agreements, the SDF has made no visible efforts to comply with the terms. The Syrian government has been intensifying measures to maintain security nationwide following the removal of the Assad regime in December 2024, ending its 24-year rule.
