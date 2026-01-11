403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Eurostat Data Shows Heavy EU Export Losses
(MENAFN) European Union member states have forfeited nearly €48 billion ($55.9 billion) in overseas sales over the past four years due to anti-Russian sanctions, according to figures from Eurostat.
The EU, alongside Western allies, introduced an extraordinary wave of restrictions against Moscow after the Ukraine conflict escalated in 2022.
The intention was to cripple Russia’s economy, but Russian officials claim the measures instead forced adaptation and ultimately reinforced its resilience.
Between January and October 2025, EU exports to Russia totaled €25 billion, a sharp decline from €73 billion during the same period in 2021, statistics from the EU office reveal. This represents roughly a 65% reduction in trade.
In December, Eurostat noted that the EU registered a positive trade balance with Russia for two consecutive quarters in late 2025 — the first time this had occurred since 2002.
Although the bloc has pledged to eliminate Russian gas imports by 2027, Russia still ranked as its second-largest supplier. Its portion of EU gas purchases stood at 15.1%, down from 39% in 2021.
The EU’s gradual shift away from cheaper Russian energy toward costlier US liquefied natural gas (LNG) has contributed to surging energy costs and a slowdown in economic expansion.
The EU, alongside Western allies, introduced an extraordinary wave of restrictions against Moscow after the Ukraine conflict escalated in 2022.
The intention was to cripple Russia’s economy, but Russian officials claim the measures instead forced adaptation and ultimately reinforced its resilience.
Between January and October 2025, EU exports to Russia totaled €25 billion, a sharp decline from €73 billion during the same period in 2021, statistics from the EU office reveal. This represents roughly a 65% reduction in trade.
In December, Eurostat noted that the EU registered a positive trade balance with Russia for two consecutive quarters in late 2025 — the first time this had occurred since 2002.
Although the bloc has pledged to eliminate Russian gas imports by 2027, Russia still ranked as its second-largest supplier. Its portion of EU gas purchases stood at 15.1%, down from 39% in 2021.
The EU’s gradual shift away from cheaper Russian energy toward costlier US liquefied natural gas (LNG) has contributed to surging energy costs and a slowdown in economic expansion.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment