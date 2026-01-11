403
SDF attacks kill twenty-three, injure over hundred civilians in Aleppo
(MENAFN) At least 23 civilians have been killed and 104 others injured in attacks by the YPG/SDF on residential areas in Aleppo since Tuesday, according to a local health official.
The media director at Aleppo’s Health Directorate reported that the casualties resulted from SDF shelling of civilian neighborhoods. Among the dead were a child and four women, including a dentistry student who was killed by sniper fire. Most of the injured were women and children, with many in critical condition and facing life-threatening injuries.
Since Tuesday, the SDF has targeted residential areas, civilian facilities, and positions held by the Syrian Army. The attacks have forced approximately 165,000 residents to flee from the Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud districts.
Authorities recalled that last March 10, an agreement was signed to integrate SDF forces into state institutions, emphasizing Syria’s territorial unity and rejecting any efforts to divide the country. However, officials said the SDF has not complied with the terms of the agreement in the months that followed.
The government has stepped up efforts to maintain security nationwide since the removal of the Assad regime in December 2024, ending its 24-year rule.
