403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Saudi Arabia’s Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission Launches Writers & Readers Festival 2026 in the Governate of Taif
(MENAFN- GAC Motor)
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Taif | 10 Jan 2026: The Saudi Arabia’s Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission (LPTC) launched the third edition of the Writers and Readers Festival in Al-Rudaf Park in Taif Governorate. Held under the slogan "Your Presence Matters", the festival will run for seven days until January 15, 2026, welcoming visitors daily from 4:00 PM to 12:00 midnight. This integrated cultural and entertainment experience is designed as a vibrant space that celebrates writers and readers of all ages in a contemporary style that blends the charm of history with the spirit of modern culture.
The CEO of the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission, Dr. Abdul Latif bin Abdulaziz Al-Wasel, affirmed that the commission is working to enhance the quality of life as one of the main pillars of Saudi Vision 2030. This is achieved by making culture a way of life, expanding the horizons of knowledge, and empowering individuals to contribute intellectually and culturally to the development of their society. Dr. Al-Wasel clarified that the third edition of the Writers and Readers Festival embodies this approach by offering a comprehensive cultural and entertainment experience in Taif Governorate, which holds a significant cultural standing and a rich literary heritage. It is also the first city in the Kingdom classified within UNESCO's Network of Creative Cities in the field of literature.
He added that the festival targets all segments of society through a diverse program that balances knowledge enrichment with recreational experiences, enabling visitors to gain distinctive cultural insights while enjoying leisure time suitable for all ages. He explained that these efforts are part of the Commission's commitment to anchoring culture in the public sphere, enhancing the role of literature in daily life, and fostering an interactive environment that brings together writers, readers, and thinkers.
He concluded his remarks by emphasizing that the festival aims to celebrate writers and readers as the cornerstone of the cultural production ecosystem, while also providing an interactive platform that enables creatives from within the Kingdom and abroad to engage in vibrant, creative exchange. This contributes to enriching the cultural scene and meeting the public’s aspirations for literature, culture, and arts, reflecting the dynamism of Saudi Arabia’s cultural landscape.
The festival comprises four main sites: Aldarb area, Almatal, Alfanaa, and Alsarh. It hosts over 270 events, including 176 cultural activities, 84 theatrical performances, 7 musical and poetry evenings, in addition to the representation of 45 literary and artistic works.
The Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission has allocated 20 artistic platforms, enabling artisans to showcase their products in a professional environment. There are also interactive platforms that allow visitors to listen to selected poems and musical performances, learn about the biographies and works of historical literary figures, and traverse diverse expressive worlds ranging from historical novels to the world of manga.
The commission has prepared an interactive pavilion to introduce visitors to its role in supporting the literature, publishing, and translation sectors, along with its prominent cultural initiatives, projects, and future plans. Additionally, a comprehensive children's area has been designed, featuring five main sections that offer hands on activities and innovative educational games to develop thinking skills and reinforce values. This area includes a storyteller's theater that presents meaningful stories for children in an entertaining environment aimed at building a conscious and cultured generation.
It is noteworthy that Taif is the first city in the Kingdom classified within UNESCO's Network of Creative Cities in the field of literature. This classification comes as part of the efforts of the commission to renew Taif's literary wealth, develop the publishing industry, revitalize professional translation, and host diverse and rich literary events in the city throughout the year. These efforts aim to enhance literary festivals in the Kingdom, create a nurturing environment for Saudi literature and writers to promote their literary output, discover literary talents, refine their experiences, improve their production, and market it locally, regionally, and globally.
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Taif | 10 Jan 2026: The Saudi Arabia’s Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission (LPTC) launched the third edition of the Writers and Readers Festival in Al-Rudaf Park in Taif Governorate. Held under the slogan "Your Presence Matters", the festival will run for seven days until January 15, 2026, welcoming visitors daily from 4:00 PM to 12:00 midnight. This integrated cultural and entertainment experience is designed as a vibrant space that celebrates writers and readers of all ages in a contemporary style that blends the charm of history with the spirit of modern culture.
The CEO of the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission, Dr. Abdul Latif bin Abdulaziz Al-Wasel, affirmed that the commission is working to enhance the quality of life as one of the main pillars of Saudi Vision 2030. This is achieved by making culture a way of life, expanding the horizons of knowledge, and empowering individuals to contribute intellectually and culturally to the development of their society. Dr. Al-Wasel clarified that the third edition of the Writers and Readers Festival embodies this approach by offering a comprehensive cultural and entertainment experience in Taif Governorate, which holds a significant cultural standing and a rich literary heritage. It is also the first city in the Kingdom classified within UNESCO's Network of Creative Cities in the field of literature.
He added that the festival targets all segments of society through a diverse program that balances knowledge enrichment with recreational experiences, enabling visitors to gain distinctive cultural insights while enjoying leisure time suitable for all ages. He explained that these efforts are part of the Commission's commitment to anchoring culture in the public sphere, enhancing the role of literature in daily life, and fostering an interactive environment that brings together writers, readers, and thinkers.
He concluded his remarks by emphasizing that the festival aims to celebrate writers and readers as the cornerstone of the cultural production ecosystem, while also providing an interactive platform that enables creatives from within the Kingdom and abroad to engage in vibrant, creative exchange. This contributes to enriching the cultural scene and meeting the public’s aspirations for literature, culture, and arts, reflecting the dynamism of Saudi Arabia’s cultural landscape.
The festival comprises four main sites: Aldarb area, Almatal, Alfanaa, and Alsarh. It hosts over 270 events, including 176 cultural activities, 84 theatrical performances, 7 musical and poetry evenings, in addition to the representation of 45 literary and artistic works.
The Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission has allocated 20 artistic platforms, enabling artisans to showcase their products in a professional environment. There are also interactive platforms that allow visitors to listen to selected poems and musical performances, learn about the biographies and works of historical literary figures, and traverse diverse expressive worlds ranging from historical novels to the world of manga.
The commission has prepared an interactive pavilion to introduce visitors to its role in supporting the literature, publishing, and translation sectors, along with its prominent cultural initiatives, projects, and future plans. Additionally, a comprehensive children's area has been designed, featuring five main sections that offer hands on activities and innovative educational games to develop thinking skills and reinforce values. This area includes a storyteller's theater that presents meaningful stories for children in an entertaining environment aimed at building a conscious and cultured generation.
It is noteworthy that Taif is the first city in the Kingdom classified within UNESCO's Network of Creative Cities in the field of literature. This classification comes as part of the efforts of the commission to renew Taif's literary wealth, develop the publishing industry, revitalize professional translation, and host diverse and rich literary events in the city throughout the year. These efforts aim to enhance literary festivals in the Kingdom, create a nurturing environment for Saudi literature and writers to promote their literary output, discover literary talents, refine their experiences, improve their production, and market it locally, regionally, and globally.
GAC Motor
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment