Why SEO Isn't Dead: Viacon's Data Shows 68% Organic Growth Despite AI Search

MENAFN - Market Press Release) January 10, 2026 5:20 am - Viacon's latest data reveals 68% organic growth, proving SEO remains powerful despite AI-driven search changes. Strategic optimization, quality content, and technical excellence continue to drive measurable results.

As artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes how users find information online, many experts predicted that it is the end of the road for Search Engine Optimization (SEO). However, new data released by Viacon completely disproved it.

Viacon, a leading growth marketing company, challenges this narrative by demonstrating a strong 68% surge in organic growth across client projects despite the influx of AI.

Viacon's analysis, which was conducted in calendar year 2025, draws aggregated performance data from various sources, including B2B, B2C, SaaS, and cybersecurity clients. The findings have demonstrated that SEO, when executed strategically and partnered with high-quality content and website experience, continues to be a resilient and powerful organic growth channel.

The Founder and CEO of the company, Mr. Mashum Mollah, said that“AI hasn't killed the SEO; it has simply increased the bar. Today, search engines are focusing on relevance, context, authority, and user intent more than ever.

Therefore, brands that are doing the basics right, which include a technically strong website, high-quality content, and aligning it with user intent, are witnessing a strong response.”

As per Viacon's data, this 68% growth can be attributed to the combination of -

1. Search intent-driven content strategies aligned with the buyer's journey.

2. Building topical authority through expert-written and in-depth content.

3. Technical SEO optimisation for performance, structure, and crawlability.

4. Continuous content optimisation driven by real-time performance insights.

The report also highlights that AI-generated summaries and answers presented by modern search engines are sourced from authoritative sources. So, brands that have successfully incorporated the E.E.A.T. (Expertise, Experience, Authoritativeness, Trustworthiness) framework in their content have seen positive results. So, instead of replacing SEO, AI-powered search engines have redrawn the line for SERP rankings. The focus has shifted from a keyword-oriented strategy to a more context-based and experience-led structure with insight-rich content.

Mr. Mashum Mollah further added that“Today, SEO is no longer about who has the best keywords, backlinks or interlinks in place, it's about who is offering the best value to the users. Our data has outlined clearly that brands that are treating SEO as a long-term growth engine and not a good-to-have continue to find success even in an evolving digital landscape.”

Viacon's findings offer reassurance to the marketers, navigating rapid changes in search behaviour and platform innovation. While tools and interfaces may evolve, the fundamentals of SEO, useful content, technical excellence, and audience trust remain unchanged.

About Viacon

Viacon is a leading growth marketing company helping brands across the board to scale and future-proof the business with strategic SEO, thought leadership, and full-spectrum marketing services. By combining data, creativity, and performance insights, Viacon delivers measurable organic growth even in the most competitive markets.