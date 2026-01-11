403
Today In Kuwait's History
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 11 (KUNA) --
1964 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a new law on parliamentary investigation and administrative reform.
1970 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a new law regulating postal services.
1981 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree on elimination of illiteracy.
1991 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah affirmed during a meeting with US Secretary of State James Baker in Taif, Saudi Arabia, that there would be no alternative to using force against Iraqi forces occupying Kuwait if the Iraqi president refused to implement relevant UN resolutions.
1999 -- Kuwaiti footballer Jassem Al-Huwaidi won the top world scorer in 1998 from the German-based International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS).
2004 -- Kuwait Government approved establishment of a media archive center to preserve the country's 200-years-worth of historical documents and photos.
2004 -- The 16th Gulf football Cup concluded in Kuwait with Saudi Arabia winning the tournament after accumulating 14 points.
2021 -- Kuwait Government decided to allow bringing in domestic workers and demand those coming to the country to have PCR tests for Covid-19, 72 hours before arrival in Kuwait as part of measures to curb the outbreak of the virus.
2021 -- Media figure Hussein Mullah Ali Al-Matrouk passed away at age of 83. He was a pioneer in Kuwait state radio since 1959 and had presented various programs on the platform. (end)
bs
