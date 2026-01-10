Egypt Extends Deadline For Floating Restaurants' Legalisation To December 2026

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Chamber of Tourism Establishments and Restaurants has announced a one-year extension, giving owners of fixed floating restaurants and establishments until 31 December 2026 to regularise their legal and technical status.

The decision follows ongoing coordination between the Chamber and the General Authority for River Transport, under the Ministry of Transport.

Chairperson of the Chamber, Yasser Tajoury, said the matter was presented to Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel El-Wazir, who approved the extension from January 2026 until the end of December 2026. The move aims to support Egyptian tourism-particularly Nile tourism-while ensuring operators comply with regulatory and safety requirements during the grace period.

Tajoury praised the constructive role of the Ministry of Transport and the General Authority for River Transport, led by Mofeed Salah El-Din, highlighting their responsiveness to the Chamber's concerns. He said the decision balances the interests of floating restaurant owners, the tourism sector, and visitor safety and service quality.

Under the new regulations, owners must prepare a detailed technical assessment conducted by a consulting office accredited by the General Authority for River Transport. The study should include underwater inspections and be endorsed by an Egyptian university with shipbuilding expertise. Owners are also required to provide proof of contracting with an approved shipyard or workshop at least three months before the end of the deadline, specifying the scheduled dry-docking date.

If dry-docking is not feasible, owners must begin constructing a new floating restaurant at an approved shipyard, following the Authority's prescribed dimensions and specifications. Establishments opting for full replacement will be granted an additional one-year grace period starting from the end of December 2026.

Sameh El-Gendy, the Chamber's Treasurer and Head of the Floating Units and Nile Restaurants Committee, noted that the previous grace period ended on 31 December 2025. He said continued collaboration with the River Transport Authority made the extension through the end of 2026 possible.

El-Gendy urged floating restaurant owners to fully comply with all technical and legal requirements within the specified timeframe and to treat the extension seriously to avoid penalties. The Chamber also called on all operators to strictly adhere to safety and security measures, protect guests, uphold Egypt's tourism reputation, and enhance the overall quality of services offered.