Low Pressure System Over Gulf Of Mannar Continues To Weaken

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The low pressure area over the Gulf of Mannar is continuing to weaken, resulting in a further reduction in its impact on Sri Lanka's weather conditions, the Department of Meteorology said.

Accordingly, the advisory issued earlier restricting fishing and naval activities in both deep and shallow sea areas off the coast from Colombo to Trincomalee, via Puttalam, Mannar and Kankasanthurai, has been lifted.

The warning that was in effect for multi day fishing vessels and naval operations in the deep southwest Bay of Bengal has also been withdrawn.

The Meteorology Department stated that winds are expected to be easterly to north easterly, with speeds of around 30 to 40 kilometres per hour.

However, wind speeds may occasionally increase to between 50 and 55 kilometres per hour in sea areas off the coast from Puttalam to Kankasanthurai, via Mannar.