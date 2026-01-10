Crude Oil Production At Kazakhstan's Atyrau Refinery Disclosed

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). The Atyrau oil refinery, a subsidiary of KazMunayGas (KMG), processed 5.47 million tons of crude oil in 2025, Trend reports via KMG.

The refinery achieved a yield of 77% for light petroleum product. The plant produced 1.8 million tons of gasoline and over 1.9 million tons of diesel fuel. The depth of refining reached 88%.

In total, KMG's domestic refineries in Kazakhstan produced 13.6 million tons of light petroleum products in 2025, which is an increase of 1.18 million tons over 2024 and 1.55 million tons more than in 2023.

The total volume of processed crude oil in 2025 amounted to 17.46 million tons, which is 0.7 million tons higher than in 2024.

The Atyrau oil refinery is one of Kazakhstan's three main refineries. Built during World War II, it was commissioned in 1945. The refinery has an annual processing capacity of 5.5 million tons, with a refining depth of up to 88.8%.

It produces over 30 types of petroleum products, including hydrocarbon gases, liquefied gases, K4 and K5 class automotive and diesel fuels, jet fuel, vacuum gas oil, furnace oil, fuel oil, petroleum coke, and technical sulfur, among others.