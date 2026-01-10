403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3270014 JEDDAH -- Kuwait reaffirms opposition to "the infamous declaration" of the Israeli occupation authorities on recognition of Somaliland.
3270010 JEDDAH -- The OIC foreign ministers reiterate full solidarity with, and support to, the Federal Republic of Somalia.
3269950 WASHINGTON -- US President Donald Trump plans to make a deal to take Greenland the "easy way or hard way."
3269965 ISLAMABAD -- At least 11 militants are killed in two separate security operations in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. (end)
gb
3270010 JEDDAH -- The OIC foreign ministers reiterate full solidarity with, and support to, the Federal Republic of Somalia.
3269950 WASHINGTON -- US President Donald Trump plans to make a deal to take Greenland the "easy way or hard way."
3269965 ISLAMABAD -- At least 11 militants are killed in two separate security operations in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. (end)
gb
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment