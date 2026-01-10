Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT


2026-01-10 07:04:12
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3270014 JEDDAH -- Kuwait reaffirms opposition to "the infamous declaration" of the Israeli occupation authorities on recognition of Somaliland.
3270010 JEDDAH -- The OIC foreign ministers reiterate full solidarity with, and support to, the Federal Republic of Somalia.
3269950 WASHINGTON -- US President Donald Trump plans to make a deal to take Greenland the "easy way or hard way."

3269965 ISLAMABAD -- At least 11 militants are killed in two separate security operations in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

