Rajnath Singh To UP Youth: You Are The 'Main Drivers' Of Viksit Bharat

While interacting with 78 young, ignited minds of Uttar Pradesh at an event in Delhi Cantt on Saturday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasised that youth of the country are the "main drivers" on journeyt towards Viksit Bharat.

According to the Ministry of Defence, this UP contingent is among the youth who are participating in the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026, organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in New Delhi from January 10 to 12, 2026.

Commending the Youth Leaders for their achievements across various fields, the Defence Minister expressed confidence that their energy, aspirations, and innovative capabilities are guiding the nation toward achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat.

Embrace Multidisciplinary Learning

Rajnath Singh called upon the youth to embrace multidisciplinary learning to stay abreast of rapid technological advancements, especially in fields such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, biotechnology, and space research.

"The learning process never ends. You should learn from the latest practices, your own mistakes, and, most importantly, the experiences of others. Dream big, but never let it become a burden," he said.

View Challenges as Opportunities

Describing challenges as not an exception to life but its natural part, the Defence Minister emphasised that testing times reveal a person's true inner self and character.

"It's easy to remain composed when things are moving ahead as planned. But criticism and failure are what test a person's mettle, ultimately determining the future direction. However, not being afraid doesn't mean taking problems lightly; it means we should face them with courage, wisdom, and self-confidence," he said.

He urged the youth not to view a challenge as a burden, but rather as an opportunity, which recognises and enhances one's capabilities while strengthening character.

"Easy paths often make us weak, while difficult paths make us strong, resilient, and capable. Complaining doesn't solve a problem; finding a solution does. Self-confidence is the key, which isn't achieved from ego, but from hard work and integrity. One should also remain humble, as achievements are not solely one's own but a contribution from family, teachers, and friends. Humility keeps you grounded," he told the youth present on the occasion.

Dignitaries in Attendance

According to Ministry of Defence, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary (Ex-servicemen Welfare) Sukriti Likhi and other senior officials were present during the interaction. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)