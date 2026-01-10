VHP Welcomes Strict Ban On Non-Vegetarian Food In Ayodhya Dham

VHP Welcomes Ban on Non-Vegetarian Food

International Working President of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Alok Kumar, on Saturday welcomed the decision to impose a strict ban on non-vegetarian food in hotels and restaurants within Ayodhya Dham, stating that Ayodhya is becoming the spiritual and religious centre of India.

The VHP President further declared that everybody should welcome this decision. "... Everyone should welcome this decision (of banning alcohol and meat in Ayodhya). In other holy cities like Haridwar and Tirupati, alcohol and meat are not sold. Ayodhya is becoming the spiritual and religious centre of India, and it is absolutely correct that alcohol and meat should not be sold here...," Kumar told ANI.

Official Announcement and Enforcement

Earlier, Ayodhya Food Commissioner Manik Chandra Singh announced a strict ban on non-vegetarian food in hotels and restaurants within Ayodhya Dham. The ban includes online deliveries, and authorities will penalise platforms violating the rule.

Speaking to ANI, Food Commissioner Ayodhya Manik Chandra Singh said, "... Non-vegetarian food has been banned from being served in hotels and restaurants in Ayodhya Dham."Singh also announced to take action against hotels and delivery platforms flouting rules. "However, online delivery was still taking place through various platforms. We are ensuring that in these areas, meat will neither be served nor delivered through online platforms. We will also ensure that delivery platforms tied up with hotels strictly follow the rules, failing which strict action will be taken against them...," added Singh.

Decision to Preserve Sanctity and Respect Sentiments

The decision aims to align with Ayodhya's cultural and religious significance and respect local sentiments and pilgrim preferences.

Local Businesses Support the Ban

Speaking on the ban, Shubham Srivastava, a hotel General Manager, welcomed it as a measure to preserve the sanctity of the Ayodhya Dham. "Consumption of non-veg is prohibited in our holy scriptures; it is considered a sin in our religion. We, thus, are appreciative of this ban and aim to safeguard and maintain the holy spirit of Ayodhya Dham by not serving non-veg in our hotel," he told ANI. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)