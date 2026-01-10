Air India Issues Advisory Amid Forecast For Poor Visibility Due To Fog, Warns Of Impact On Flight Schedules

MENAFN - Live Mint) Air India on Saturday night issued a travel advisor urging passengers to check the latest flight status before heading to the airport as fog and reduced visibility continue to disrupt flight operations in several parts of the country.

The airline added that reduced visibility due to fog is expected on Sunday morning, which could affect several parts of Northern India, including Amritsar, Chandigarh, Udaipur, Varanasi, Jammu, and Delhi.

"This may have an impact on flight schedules across the network,” Air India said on X (formerly Twitter).

“Air India continues to remain vigilant and has taken proactive measures to mitigate fog-related disruption , " the airline added.

Air India Fog Care

Meanwhile, the airline said that it has activated its Fog Care initiative to help passengers in scenarios where there are delays or schedule changes due to situations beyond our control.

“Under the initiative, flights that are likely to be affected by fog, based on met forecast, are proactively identified and passengers are alerted about any delay or a change in schedule. Passengers also have the option to avail complimentary rescheduling or opt for full refund without penalty through Air India Fog Care,”

Weather forecast

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that dense fog conditions will continue over northwest India in this week, and further warned residents to brace for cold day conditions in Delhi and its neighbouring states, including Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana.

| IMD issues yellow alert for cold wave, dense fog in these states

“In the coming days, cold wave conditions are likely to persist over parts of north and northwest India, including Delhi-NCR. However, no severe cold wave conditions are threatening yet,” the weather office said.

Meanwhile, Delhi experienced its coldest January morning in 2 years on Friday, 9 January, with mercury plunging as low as 4.6 degrees Celsius. The second lowest temperature of this season was recorded on 4 and 5 December 2025 when the mercury struck 5.6 degrees Celsius. The third coldest day of this winter season was 1 December, when the mercury stood at 5.7 degrees Celsius.

| Air India welcomes first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner after Tata Group's takeover Delhi's air quality

The national capital reported 'very poor' air quality on Saturday, with the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) reading at 361. The AQI returned to 'very poor' category on Friday when it stood at 345 and kept on deteriorating since then due to multiple factors such as vehicular emissions.