37 Migrants Rescued From Overturned Boat Off Dikili Coast In Turkiye
As reported by Azernews, according to the minister, as soon as authorities received information about the migrant boat, patrol vessels TCSG-61 and TCSG-907 were dispatched to the area.
Despite adverse weather conditions, the semi-submerged boat was located, and 37 migrants were saved alive. Unfortunately, the body of one migrant was recovered.
The total number of migrants on board was 45, and search-and-rescue operations continue for the seven remaining missing individuals. A TCSG-502 Coast Guard helicopter was also deployed to assist in the operation.
