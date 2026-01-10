Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
37 Migrants Rescued From Overturned Boat Off Dikili Coast In Turkiye

2026-01-10 03:05:15
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish authorities rescued 37 migrants from a rubber boat off the Bademli coast in Dikili, Izmir, during a search-and-rescue operation, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya reported on X.

As reported by Azernews, according to the minister, as soon as authorities received information about the migrant boat, patrol vessels TCSG-61 and TCSG-907 were dispatched to the area.

Despite adverse weather conditions, the semi-submerged boat was located, and 37 migrants were saved alive. Unfortunately, the body of one migrant was recovered.

The total number of migrants on board was 45, and search-and-rescue operations continue for the seven remaining missing individuals. A TCSG-502 Coast Guard helicopter was also deployed to assist in the operation.

