ANP Lawmaker Decries 'Unfair' Distribution Of Development Funds In Bajaur

Bajaur: Awami National Party's Member of the Provincial Assembly, Nisar Baz Khan, has demanded that the unfair distribution of development funds for constituency PK-22 be stopped immediately, warning that if this is not done, protests will be held on the streets after pursuing legal options to protect public rights.

Addressing a press conference at the Bajaur Press Club, he alleged that development funds allocated for PK-22 have been diverted to other constituencies and to unelected representatives, leaving the people of his constituency deprived of basic facilities.

Nisar Baz Khan said the provincial government is deliberately ignoring the people of his constituency on the basis of political rivalry, calling it a blatant insult to the public mandate. He added that a detailed development proposal covering the issues of 31 village councils was submitted to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but no attention was paid to it.

The MPA demanded that the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stop undermining the public mandate and immediately release the rightful development funds for PK-22.

He said he would not back down from the rights of the people of his constituency and would ensure the release of their funds at all costs, even if it requires taking to the streets in protest.