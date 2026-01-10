GRN Energy Evolves Into GRN Bi, Launching Business Intelligence Platform For AI-Driven Infrastructure

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- GRN Energy today announced its evolution into GRN Bi (GRN Business Intelligence), marking a strategic transition from infrastructure delivery toward intelligence-driven platforms, SaaS solutions, and AI-enabled decision-support systems for digital and infrastructure economies.

This transformation represents an evolution, not a break.

Over recent years, GRN Energy has developed deep expertise at the intersection of energy, digital infrastructure, and compute. As data centers increasingly evolve into AI-driven, grid-interactive systems, value creation now depends less on physical assets alone and more on real-time intelligence, orchestration, and decision-making.

GRN Bi positions itself as the intelligence layer.

*Infrastructure is the foundation. Intelligence is the future.*

About the Rebrand

GRN Energy is evolving into GRN Bi (GRN Business Intelligence) to reflect a strategic focus on:

* Business Intelligence & Analytics

* SaaS platforms and orchestration tools

* AI-driven decision-support systems

* Strategic advisory for digital and infrastructure economies

The company's team, expertise, and global partner network remain unchanged. What has evolved is how GRN delivers value - translating energy, infrastructure, and compute into actionable intelligence, operational resilience, and long-term impact for enterprises, governments, investors, and infrastructure operators.

GRN Bi operates as a Business Intelligence and Digital Strategy company, enabling C-level decision-making across energy-powered digital ecosystems. The company's website is currently being updated to reflect this next phase.



Strategic Partnership with Bentaus

As part of this evolution, GRN Bi (formerly GRN Energy) has entered into an official strategic partnership with Bentaus, supporting the global expansion of Bentaus' business development and brand positioning.

This partnership strengthens GRN Bi's role as a bridge between infrastructure and intelligence, while expanding Bentaus' reach across data center operators, AI infrastructure developers, and energy-integrated digital ecosystems worldwide.

At the center of the collaboration is Bentaus' Power Asset Orchestrator (PAO) - a next-generation orchestration platform designed for AI factories and energy-aware data centers.

PAO unifies power, compute, thermal, carbon, and grid intelligence into a single real-time control plane. Built on a zero-trust, event-driven architecture, PAO ingests telemetry from critical assets - including CDUs, PDUs, busbars, GPUs, inverters, and live grid signals - and converts it into deterministic, verifiable actions.

From soft-start GPU ramping and predictive thermal modeling to demand-response participation, PAO enables AI infrastructure to operate as an intelligent, flexible, and grid-aware system.

Functioning as the air-traffic controller of the AI factory, Bentaus PAO ensures reliability, efficiency, and resilience at scale. As data centers evolve into flexible grid assets and GPU flywheels, PAO delivers the intelligence required to support the next decade of AI infrastructure.



Industry Engagement: Powering AI Factories

In alignment with this partnership, GRN Bi is supporting the upcoming webinar:

“Powering AI Factories” By Michael Schulman, Robert Davidoff, and Kevin Culp

The session explores how unified compute and energy orchestration addresses the growing complexity of GPU clusters, liquid cooling, and HPC workloads, enabling visibility, optimization, and sustainability.

By integrating Supermicro 's Supercloud Composer (SCC) with Bentaus' Power Asset Orchestrator (PAO), operators gain end-to-end infrastructure visibility, optimized GPU utilization, alignment with real-time grid pricing, and scalable AI factory operations.

Organized by: Supermicro & Bentaus

Strategic Partner: GRN Bi (formerly GRN Energy)

About GRN Bi (GRN Business Intelligence)

GRN Bi is a Business Intelligence & Digital Strategy company translating complex energy, infrastructure, and compute systems into actionable intelligence.

GRN Bi supports enterprises, governments, investors, and digital infrastructure operators through SaaS intelligence platforms, AI-driven decision-support systems, strategic advisory, and infrastructure-to-intelligence translation.

From energy to intelligence - powering data-driven decisions for digital economies.