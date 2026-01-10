Expanding Lanes, Parking Spaces: Dubai Rolls Out 6 Road Projects In January 2026
As part of their ongoing plan to develop the road network and infrastructure and enhance mobility in Dubai, the Road and Transport Authority (RTA) continues to implement a series of development projects across several areas of the city throughout January 2026.
The RTA released a video listing the road network efficiency projects they have completed so far this month, implementing fast traffic solutions and improvements to entrances, exits and internal roads.
They are:
- Construction of internal roads in Nad Al Sheba 1, Al Warqa 3, and Wadi Al Safa
Upgrading the roundabout and providing additional parking near GEMS Founders School in Al Mizhar Development of a roundabout in the Mirdif area to enhance traffic flow
Expanding the lane on Oud Maitha Road and Sheikh Rashid Road intersection bridge in the direction of Al Khail Road Providing additional parking spaces around Dubai Heights Academy in Al Barsha South
Traffic expansion works on Al Warqa'a 1 Street in both directions, from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road to Ras Al Khor Road
The traffic expansion works on Al Warqa'a 1 Street, covere a total length of 7 km in both directions; four roundabouts were converted into smart signalised intersections, contributing to an improvement in traffic flow of up to 30 per cent, the RTA had announced earlier.
